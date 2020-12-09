UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

*Michael Chandler

Key Stats: N/A (One UFC fight)

What It Means: In his first UFC fight, Chandler showed he was as advertised. His explosiveness on the feet was evident as he darted in and out of range against the lanky Dan Hooker, patiently waiting for a window to land a devastating combination to take out the always-tough New Zealander. Chandler’s wrestling pedigree is well-documented, and it’s something that is part of the way he fights even if he doesn’t always utilize those skills.

What to Look For in the Fight: This matchup contains a slew of layered intricacies that add up into an incredibly intriguing fight. Oliveira’s proficiency and craftiness on the ground lends one to thinking he’ll want to take Chandler down, and perhaps the Brazilian shoots early in the fight to test those waters, but he has shown improved and dangerous striking of late as well. Chandler, on the other hand, is a tricky fighter to hunt down because he is so athletic with strong defensive and offensive wrestling. Moreover, he has great power in his hands, and at distance, he likes to utilize push kicks and leg kicks to manage distance and dictate the pace of the fight.