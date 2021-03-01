UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 261: Usman Vs Masvidal 2

Key Stats: 49.7% significant strike accuracy (9th), 4.2 strikes landed per minute, 77% takedown defense

What It Means: Masvidal is a crafty, explosive striker whose love for violent combat is evident in the way he attacks each position throughout a fight. He’s sneaky strong in the clinch and against the fence, and his defensive movement often leaves him in great position to counter. His boxing is slick, and he employs a variety of setups to land his strikes, particularly a switch-step to an overhand that packs both an element of surprise and power. He does well to attack the body with kicks and punches, and his takedown defense is well-educated.

What to Look For in the Fight: The short-notice nature of their first fight dominated the narrative at UFC 251, but it was also a telling bout as well. Usman was able to control Masvidal, but “Gamebred” made the champion work until the later rounds when his cardio understandably faded a bit. Whether that holds true with both men having had full camps to prepare for each other is the question. Masvidal’s malicious striking attack is explosive yet patient, and he’s seen everything in the Octagon, including Usman. However, the champion is as dominant a well-rounded force as any, with tenacious wrestling and a gas tank that lasts well into the championship rounds.