UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 260: Miocic Vs Ngannou 2

Key Stats: 71.4% takedown defense (5th), 1.34 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd), 5:37 average fight time (1st shortest)

What It Means: Ngannou is outright the most fearsome puncher in the UFC and potentially in the promotion’s history. His ability to channel his titanic power into a single punch is breathtaking and Earth-shattering, and he’s become more polished with each – albeit short – visit to the Octagon. Ngannou might look like he’s winging wild punches, but he does it with such speed and ferocity that the most aware and technical strikers can get caught from them.

Preview UFC 260 Fight By Fight

What to Look For in the Fight: Although Miocic generally dominated their first bout, Ngannou had his moments that his otherworldly power generated. The Ngannou of a few years ago wasn’t as experienced and perhaps not ready for the moment, but that doesn’t take away from what Miocic did. He utilized his wrestling to absolutely drown Ngannou as the fight progressed, and he also landed his share of stiff shots as well. Ngannou, although improved, hasn’t faced much adversity that could reveal his improvements, so whether he has made those gains in grappling is yet to be seen. That said, and as always, one punch from either man can end those questions rather quickly.