UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Key Stats: 1.93 strikes absorbed per minute (2nd), 2.5% bottom position percentage (7th), 50% takedown defense

READ: The Lineage of UFC's Welterweight Title

What It Means: A fire hydrant of a man at 170 pounds, “Durinho” is a grappler with world champion credentials and hands heavy enough to knock anyone out with a single punch. His ability to blend those two aspects of his game has only increased since moving to welterweight full-time, and he makes for a trepidatious puzzle for opponents to solve.

What to Look For in the Fight: While both men’s greatest strength is on the ground, Usman’s wrestling and Burns’ jiu jitsu might end up cancelling each other out and force a standup battle similar to Usman’d UFC 245 battle with Colby Covington. That said, Usman is a wrestler who covers all his bases in terms of risk management, and he might need to rely on wrestling to negate Burns’ one-shot knockout power. On the feet, Usman is probably the more diverse striker, but Burns has an explosive ability to hop in with a hook or overhand punch to put the lights out.