UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC 257

Key Stats: 6.45 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among LW), 51.1% significant strike accuracy (8th), +1.47 striking differential (8th)

What It Means: A true fighter’s fighter, Poirier’s ascent up the lightweight division is a testament to the improvements he has made in the UFC. His boxing is among the best in the division, and he’s grown fond of a Philly-shell style defense that lets him stand inside the pocket more and land heavy hooks and uppercuts. He is a well-rounded striker who will mix in some kicks, but his hands are his best and most varied weapon. He’ll often take one to give several big shots back. In the clinch, he is strong and tends to go for guillotines whenever presented a chance, but he also has a solid ground game as well.

What to Look For in the Fight: A rematch six years in the making, this fight’s biggest differences lay with Poirier. His improvements and better psychological standing heading into this fight are key factors, but stylistically, it comes down to McGregor’s distance management and timing to land the knockout shots. Poirier has proven to have better cardio, so if the fight goes into deep waters, keep an eye on how McGregor’s explosiveness holds up with Poirier likely upping the pressure after the third round.

