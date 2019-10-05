UFC Fans Raise More Than $55,000 for VETPAW

During the fight week events, Stencel had the opportunity to participate in UFC related activities and meet UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer. Stencel also joined UFC’s hunger relief challenge volunteer event with Eat Up Australia, led by UFC light heavyweights Tyson Pedro and Jimmy Crute, with UFC flyweight Kai Kara–France also lending support.

On the eve of the event, Stencel was permitted to stand on-stage during the ceremonial weigh-ins, take a behind the scenes tour of Marvel Stadium, and step inside the Octagon to take photos.

“Being on stage for the weigh-ins, meeting athletes, and sitting with celebrities during the event was amazing,” said Stencel. “I sat near Thor for UFC 243! My wife even got to talk to [actor] Chris Hemsworth on the phone.”