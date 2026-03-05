UFC Fans Can Now Bid On A 1-Of-1 Max Holloway Signed UFC BMF Belt

UFC Collectibles has launched a 1-of-1 Max Holloway signed replica UFC BMF belt ahead of one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.
As UFC 326 approaches, fans now have the limited time opportunity to bid on an extremely rare piece of history before Max Holloway steps back into the Octagon to defend his UFC BMF crown against Charles Oliveira on March 7, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena.
Personally signed by Holloway, this 1-of-1 replica belt features three exclusive inscriptions: ‘BMF’, ‘Point Down’ and ‘Blessed’, alongside his official signature. It is the only belt in the world signed and inscribed in this way, making it a truly unique collector’s item tied to one of the most unforgettable moments in modern UFC history.
Holloway cemented his place in UFC BMF folklore at UFC 300 with his iconic, last-second “point down” knockout of Justin Gaethje. In a moment that instantly went viral, Holloway pointed to the center of the Octagon and invited Gaethje to trade blows in the final seconds of the bout. What followed was a dramatic finish that crowned him UFC BMF champion and produced one of the defining images of the era.
At UFC 318, Holloway went on to defend his UFC BMF belt for the first time, as he took on Dustin Poirier in a long-awaited trilogy fight. The Hawaiian fighter went on to clinch the victory in what would become Poirier’s retirement bout with a dominant display which earned him the unanimous decision win.
Now, with another elite rematch in front of him, the timing of this auction adds even greater significance. If the contest delivers the chaos many are predicting, its place in UFC history will only grow stronger.
This is a defining chapter of Holloway’s career, captured in a 1-of-1 collectible and made available at a pivotal moment. With fight night fast approaching, fans have a limited window to secure this extraordinary piece before the next chapter of the BMF story is written. Head to UFC Collectibles and bid now before the auction closes on Tuesday, March 10!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.