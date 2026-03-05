UFC Fans Can Now Bid On A 1-Of-1 Max Holloway Signed UFC BMF Belt

Holloway cemented his place in UFC BMF folklore at UFC 300 with his iconic, last-second “point down” knockout of Justin Gaethje. In a moment that instantly went viral, Holloway pointed to the center of the Octagon and invited Gaethje to trade blows in the final seconds of the bout. What followed was a dramatic finish that crowned him UFC BMF champion and produced one of the defining images of the era.

At UFC 318, Holloway went on to defend his UFC BMF belt for the first time, as he took on Dustin Poirier in a long-awaited trilogy fight. The Hawaiian fighter went on to clinch the victory in what would become Poirier’s retirement bout with a dominant display which earned him the unanimous decision win.

Now, with another elite rematch in front of him, the timing of this auction adds even greater significance. If the contest delivers the chaos many are predicting, its place in UFC history will only grow stronger.

This is a defining chapter of Holloway’s career, captured in a 1-of-1 collectible and made available at a pivotal moment. With fight night fast approaching, fans have a limited window to secure this extraordinary piece before the next chapter of the BMF story is written. Head to UFC Collectibles and bid now before the auction closes on Tuesday, March 10!