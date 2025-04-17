UFC Extends Partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation While Unveiling First-Ever “UFC Youth Training Center” as part of UFC 313 Fight Week

On March 6, UFC extended its longstanding charitable relationship with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation while designing, installing and unveiling the first-ever “UFC Youth Training Center” and “UFC Themed Patient Exam Room” as part of UFC 313: PEREIRA vs. ANKALAEV fight week in Las Vegas.
The rooms, located on the campus of Roseman University of Health Sciences, serve as a safe space that allows pediatric patients the opportunity to stay active and receive consistent medical attention while going through treatment.
"We are thrilled to have the UFC-themed exam room in our clinic, providing patients with the bright colors, logo, and octagon-inspired designs associated with the UFC," said Christine Tonn, CEO of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "Since some patients are seen multiple times a week by our medical teams, the themed exam rooms have become a great way to add excitement during their visits. The newly decorated room also allows us to express our deep gratitude to UFC for their unwavering support of our patient’s facing cancer and rare diseases. We have no doubt our cancer and rare disease warriors will be inspired by the UFC spirit that now fills our clinic.”
The UFC Youth Training Center will combat frequent inactivity of the hospital’s pediatric cancer patients, as the combination of chemo and inactivity can become a significant impairment. Patients who do not remain active while undergoing treatment are more likely to encounter a broad spectrum of neurological, musculoskeletal or functional impairments.
Under the guidance of physical therapist Dr. Katie Bremer, patients will be seen every day inside the UFC Youth Training Center, and will receive bespoke treatment, based on the stage of their current diagnosis. Depending on their treatment, Dr. Bremer will assign several physical therapies and equipment provided by UFC to counteract physical impairments. The physical therapy will help keep patients active and in the best possible condition, despite their diagnosis.
“This is pretty awesome, said Dr. Bremer. “With UFC completely redoing our gym and providing the equipment, this allows our kids to come to a fun side of the clinic and while they are here, not focus on the other areas of their treatments.”
The UFC Patient Exam Room will be used to conduct weekly patient consultations. Inside the room, vitals are taken, and the patient check-in helps the medical team determine if the planned course of treatment will continue or if adjustments to treatment will be required. Patients undergoing chemotherapy and their families will also meet with the medical team in this room, prior to the beginning of treatment.
During the event, UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, featherweight Youssef Zalal and middleweight Caio Borralho spent the afternoon with pediatric patients, taking photos, signing autographs and distributing toys provided courtesy of UFC-branded Boss Noggin hats, Big Shots, and PMI Toys.
“It’s great for us to continue our partnership with Cure 4 The Kids and keep helping put a smile on these kids’ faces,” said UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin. “The training center means a lot to us and we want to help inspire all pediatric patients to keep fighting.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Established in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and rare diseases. For more information, please visit