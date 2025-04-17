UFC Extends Partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation While Unveiling First-Ever “UFC Youth Training Center” as part of UFC 313 Fight Week

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

"We are thrilled to have the UFC-themed exam room in our clinic, providing patients with the bright colors, logo, and octagon-inspired designs associated with the UFC," said Christine Tonn, CEO of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "Since some patients are seen multiple times a week by our medical teams, the themed exam rooms have become a great way to add excitement during their visits. The newly decorated room also allows us to express our deep gratitude to UFC for their unwavering support of our patient’s facing cancer and rare diseases. We have no doubt our cancer and rare disease warriors will be inspired by the UFC spirit that now fills our clinic.”

The UFC Youth Training Center will combat frequent inactivity of the hospital’s pediatric cancer patients, as the combination of chemo and inactivity can become a significant impairment. Patients who do not remain active while undergoing treatment are more likely to encounter a broad spectrum of neurological, musculoskeletal or functional impairments.

Under the guidance of physical therapist Dr. Katie Bremer, patients will be seen every day inside the UFC Youth Training Center, and will receive bespoke treatment, based on the stage of their current diagnosis. Depending on their treatment, Dr. Bremer will assign several physical therapies and equipment provided by UFC to counteract physical impairments. The physical therapy will help keep patients active and in the best possible condition, despite their diagnosis.