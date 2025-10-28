UFC Expands Partnership With Youth Charity Onside To Launch Mental Health Programme In Wirral

OnSide is a national youth charity with a Network of 16 youth centres, which they call Youth Zone’s, across the UK. Their mission is to empower young people aged 8-19 (and up to 25 for those with additional needs) to lead positive, fulfilling lives by providing access to incredible spaces and exceptional youth work.

Discussing the programme, No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett said: “Growing up in Liverpool shaped who I am today, and it means a lot to now represent my city on the biggest stage in UFC. Back then, I didn’t always think a career like this was possible, but martial arts opened doors I never expected. That’s why I’m proud to support this programme, it gives young people in Wirral the chance to find something they’re passionate about, build confidence, and see that their goals really are within reach.”

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.

