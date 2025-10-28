UFC Expands Partnership With Youth Charity Onside To Launch Mental Health Programme In Wirral

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today launched a mental health-focused programme for young men and women in partnership with The Hive, Wirral, and OnSide, with UFC lightweight star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett officially confirmed as an ambassador.
The programme will provide weekly talks for young men and women. Led by expert instructors, the sessions are designed to build self-discipline, self-defence skills, confidence, coordination, and mental resilience in a safe and supportive environment.
The project is an extension of UFC’s partnership with OnSide, which launched in 2021 with the mission of creating a positive environment for youth through martial-arts and mentoring focussed programmes in South London (Croydon), the Midlands (Wolverhampton) and the Northwest (Wigan), and now Wirral.
Pimblett, who will serve as an ambassador for the programme, is widely recognised for his mental health advocacy and charity efforts. In 2022, he launched The Baddy Foundation to tackle food insecurity and challenge stigma around men’s mental health, beginning with local initiatives in Liverpool before expanding nationally. That same year, he donated £25,000 to James’ Place, a suicide prevention charity in Liverpool. His emotional post-fight address in July 2022, urging men to talk about their struggles rather than suffer in silence, led to a 20% rise in referrals to James’ Place.
OnSide is a national youth charity with a Network of 16 youth centres, which they call Youth Zone’s, across the UK. Their mission is to empower young people aged 8-19 (and up to 25 for those with additional needs) to lead positive, fulfilling lives by providing access to incredible spaces and exceptional youth work.
Discussing the programme, No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett said: “Growing up in Liverpool shaped who I am today, and it means a lot to now represent my city on the biggest stage in UFC. Back then, I didn’t always think a career like this was possible, but martial arts opened doors I never expected. That’s why I’m proud to support this programme, it gives young people in Wirral the chance to find something they’re passionate about, build confidence, and see that their goals really are within reach.”
Jamie Masraff, CEO at OnSide said: “Through OnSide’s partnership with UFC, young people at three of our Youth Zones are already benefiting from high-quality martial arts sessions. We’re delighted to now be extending our partnership at The Hive in a new way – focusing on wellbeing support groups that reflect UFC’s commitment to supporting young people’s mental health. These sessions will provide young people with the space to talk openly, build confidence, strengthen their resilience and feel a real sense of belonging.
Expanding this programme to Wirral is an important step. UFC’s commitment to investing in young people and local communities shines through this partnership, and having Paddy Pimblett involved as ambassador reflects that dedication. We’re proud to be working with UFC to reach even more young people, helping them to thrive.”
To find out more about OnSide please visit www.onsideyouthzones.org/