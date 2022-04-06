UFC Expands Marketing Partnership With Trojan

The new agreement builds upon Trojan’s ongoing sponsorship of UFC events, which began in 2020 when Trojan became UFC’s first-ever Official Sexual Health Partner in North America. That designation established a new sponsorship category for UFC and created the potential for the partnership to evolve with additional co-branded opportunities at key moments during UFC events.

THE TROJAN WRAPPING STATION AND PREP POINT

The first such opportunity will see Trojan take ownership of a never-before-seen asset: the Trojan UFC Wrapping Station in the athletes’ locker room, where fighters have their hands taped before putting on their gloves to help prevent fractures and joint damage.

At each UFC Pay-Per-View held in North America, the Trojan UFC Wrapping Station will feature the official support equipment where the fighters rest their hands during the taping process. The Trojan UFC Wrapping Station will be integrated into an athlete’s “Locker Room Cam” feature and will be punctuated with the tagline “Protect Yourself at All Times,” as a preventative call to action to athletes and fans.

In addition, Trojan branding will be featured on the UFC Prep Point during all UFC Fight Night events hosted in North America. The UFC Prep Point is the pivotal location where each UFC athlete undergoes a safety check with commission officials before entering the world-famous Octagon® to face their opponent.

“The expansion of our partnership with Trojan makes sense on so many levels,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Inherently, our brands are aligned on important core values like protecting your health and taking protective measures when it counts. These are messages UFC wants to reinforce with fighters and Trojan wants to emphasize with customers.”

“Trojan and the UFC are both brands that stand for excellence and where protection has its benefits,” said Bruce Weiss, Vice President of Marketing for Trojan Sexual Health Products. “We are proud of our strong and expanding partnership with the UFC and keeping our mutual fans protected at all times.”

The Trojan UFC Wrapping Station will debut this week at the highly anticipated UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE, which will take place Saturday, April 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Trojan UFC Wrapping Station was designed and built by Prusik Media, UFC's partner for specialty projects. Prusik Media previously assisted in the development of the UFC Fight Clock and UFC Fight Deck systems.