UFC Event Updates

Nebraska (April 25th)

Due to current state and county restrictions on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for April 25th in Lincoln has been canceled. Fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund at original point of purchase. Purchases made via online or phone will be automatically refunded. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

Oklahoma City (May 2nd)

Due to current state and county concerns on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for May 2nd in Oklahoma City has been canceled. Fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund at original point of purchase. Purchases made via online or phone will be automatically refunded. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

Sao Paulo (May 9th)

Due to the closing of Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital through September, UFC 250 will not continue as planned in Sao Paulo. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

San Diego (May 16th)

Due to current state and county restrictions on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for May 16th will not continue as planned in San Diego. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.