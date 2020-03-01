UFC On ESPN Moments We Love

Conor McGregor seemed like a new man during the lead up to UFC 246. He knew that he had a more than game opponent in Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to get past and he did it in spectacular fashion.

“The Notorious” one defeated Cerrone in just 40 seconds, hitting him with some devastating shoulder strikes that caused significant damage at the very start of the bout. Then he was able to connect with a head kick and his trademark left hand, sending Cerrone to the canvas.

It was the first event of 2020 and McGregor’s first fight under the ESPN banner. Suffice to say he didn’t disappoint one bit.

