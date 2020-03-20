UFC On ESPN All Day Saturday

Anderson vs Walker

After feeling overlooked and underappreciated during his current run of success, Anderson silenced his doubters and made it clear that he’s a legitimate contender with his performance on Saturday.

Lee vs Gillespie

These two stayed low in their stances, pumping out punches to start, with Gillespie opening up a small cut under the Lee’s left eye. As they continued to trade in the center of the cage, Lee uncorked a left high kick that turned off Gillespie’s lights in a flash, sending the Long Island native falling unconscious into the cage.

Lewis vs Ivanov

Lewis got loose and started to throw in the final seconds, but he wasn’t able to connect and secure the finish, leaving the decision in the hands of the judges. When then nines and tens were tallied, Lewis came away on the happy side of a split decision verdict.

Thompson vs Luque

Luque started the third on the hunt, trying to close the distance and take the fight to Thompson, but “Wonderboy” continued to stick and move, catching Luque with a right hand coming in that sat the surging Brazilian down. After letting Luque back to his feet, Thompson kept the pressure on, continuing to pick the Brazilian apart.

Gastelum vs Till

Although it wasn’t the barnburner many expected, this was a hard-fought, competitive fight that showed Till has a place in the middleweight division going forward. When the scorecards were totaled and the verdict was rendered, the judges awarded the victory to the talented Scouser, who gets back into the win column and continues to have a bright future in this sport.

Masvidal vs Diaz

Sporting a busted mouse under his right eye and a cut above it, Diaz started Round 3 coming forward, landing long punches, only to have Masvidal smile, counter and sting him with a straight hand. Though Diaz continued to engage, it was clear Masvidal’s shots were doing much more damage, as he kept Diaz from setting the pace.