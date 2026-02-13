UFC Enters the Fragrance Game with Takedown, Final Round, and Ultimate K.O.
Three Bold Scents Available Now!
Feb. 13, 2026
UFC is stepping into a new arena to launch its first-ever fragrance line with three scents – Takedown, Final Round, and Ultimate K.O. Created to capture the intensity, confidence, and unstoppable spirit of the Octagon, each fragrance reflects a different side of the UFC mindset – blending strength and sophistication with bold elegance. Whether it’s fight night or date night, the full collection of UFC Fragrancesis perfect for any UFC fan looking to make a lasting impression.
Takedown – A woody marine fragrance in sleek black, captures the focus and discipline that define a fighter’s mindset. Notes of cardamom, moss, and patchouli bring freshness and depth, creating a scent that feels clean, confident, and ready for the challenge ahead.
Final Round–In championship gold, this warm, amber-leathery fragrance that embodies focus, resilience, and the glory of victory. It celebrates triumph and the unmistakable sweetness of giving everything until the end.
Ultimate K.O. – In intense red, delivering a bold, warmer energy. With lavender, sage, and amber, it strikes a perfect balance between strength and allure. Sweet like a knockout punch yet grounded in the power and persistence that drives every fight.
These three fragrances translate the essence of UFC – determination, energy, and passion; into scents, offering a new way for fans to connect with the spirit of competition and resilience. The UFC Fragrances collection is available onlineon Amazon and in perfumeries near you. Wear the sweet scent of victory, or gift it to a loved one today with Takedown, Final Round, and Ultimate K.O.!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!