Main Card Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada On October 17, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Oct. 18, 2026
The Octagon lands in Edmonton, Canada for the first time since 2024, bringing with it an action packed main event between welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Canadian superstar Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
In Saturday's main event, No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley (21-8, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to rebound from defeats to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady with another highlight reel KO against No. 11 ranked Canadian superstar Mike Malott (14-2-1, fighting out of Fonthill, Ontario, Canada).
Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
The co-main event sees Top 10 flyweights go head-to-head as No. 3 ranked Erin Blanchfield (14-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) squares off against No. 6 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada).
Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez
Canadian featherweight Kyle Nelson (17-7-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series grad Cristian Perez (15-2, fighting out of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico) to the Octagon for the first time.
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Kyle Daukaus
Middleweight veterans collide as Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) locks horns with Kyle Daukaus (17-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA).
Louis Jourdain vs Timmy Cuamba
DWCS grad Louis Jourdain (9-3, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada), younger brother of Charles Jourdain, makes his UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba (10-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV).
Mandel Nallo vs Nate Landwehr
All-action lightweights kick off the main card as Dana White's Contender Series standout Mandel Nallo (14-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) takes on Nate Landwehr (18-8, fighting out of Clarksville, TN).