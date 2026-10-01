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Main Card Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada On October 17, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 18, 2026

The Octagon lands in Edmonton, Canada for the first time since 2024, bringing with it an action packed main event between welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Canadian superstar Mike Malott.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and fight recaps immediately following each fight. Preview the matchups below ahead of the action.

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Mike Malott

In Saturday's main event, No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley (21-8, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to rebound from defeats to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady with another highlight reel KO against No. 11 ranked Canadian superstar Mike Malott (14-2-1, fighting out of Fonthill, Ontario, Canada).

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

The co-main event sees Top 10 flyweights go head-to-head as No. 3 ranked Erin Blanchfield (14-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) squares off against No. 6 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada).

Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez

Canadian featherweight Kyle Nelson (17-7-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series grad Cristian Perez (15-2, fighting out of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico) to the Octagon for the first time.

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Kyle Daukaus

Middleweight veterans collide as Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) locks horns with Kyle Daukaus (17-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA).

Louis Jourdain vs Timmy Cuamba

DWCS grad Louis Jourdain (9-3, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada), younger brother of Charles Jourdain, makes his UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba (10-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV).

Mandel Nallo vs Nate Landwehr

All-action lightweights kick off the main card as Dana White's Contender Series standout Mandel Nallo (14-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) takes on Nate Landwehr (18-8, fighting out of Clarksville, TN).

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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