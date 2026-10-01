Main Card Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Edmonton In Your Country

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and fight recaps immediately following each fight. Preview the matchups below ahead of the action.

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards