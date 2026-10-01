Prelim Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada On October 17, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Oct. 17, 2026
The Octagon lands in Edmonton, Canada for the first time since 2024, bringing with it an action packed main event between welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Canadian superstar Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
In the featured prelim, Canadian heavyweight Tanner Boser (22-11-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) returns for his second appearance of 2026 to take on Jhonata Diniz (9-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil).
Julien Leblanc vs Nick Galanti
Middleweight Julien Leblanc (10-3, fighting out of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) hunts his first UFC victory on home soil against Dana White's Contender Series grad Nick Galanti (8-1, fighting out of Freehold, NJ), who make this UFC debut after earning his contract in August.
Javad Mahjoub vs Joel Faglier
Undefeated heavyweight newcomers collide as Javad Mahjoub (5-0, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta by way of Iran) takes on Joel Faglier (6-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA).
Katlyn Cerminara vs Mackenzie Stiller
Former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara (18-6, fighting out of Amity Harbor, NY by way of Quakertown, PA) welcomes flyweight newcomer Mackenzie Stiller (6-1, fighting out of Twin Lakes, WI) to the Octagon.
Chad Anheliger vs Steven Koslow
Chad Anheliger (13-8, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) returns to action for the first time in 714 days against Steven Koslow (6-1, fighting out of Duval County, FL), who will step into the Octagon for the first time in 1407 days.
Melissa Croden vs Chelsea Chandler
Fresh off an impressive win earlier this year, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Melissa Croden (8-3, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) looks to make it two-in-a-row when she locks horns with Chelsea Chandler (7-4, fighting out of Stockton, CA).
Cody Chovancek vs SuYoung You
Bantamweights get the action started as Dana White's Contender Series alum Cody Chovancek (9-0, fighting out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada) squares off against SuYoung You (16-4, 2 NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea).