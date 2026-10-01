Official Scorecards | UFC Edmonton

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, Live From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada On October 17, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 17, 2026
The Octagon lands in Edmonton, Canada for the first time since 2024, bringing with it an action packed main event between welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Canadian superstar Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.