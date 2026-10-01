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Official Scorecards | UFC Edmonton

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, Live From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada On October 17, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 17, 2026

The Octagon lands in Edmonton, Canada for the first time since 2024, bringing with it an action packed main event between welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Canadian superstar Mike Malott.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place Saturday, October 17, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards immediately following each fight. Preview the matchups below ahead of the action.

Official Scorecards:

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Cody Chovancek vs SuYoung You
 

Melissa Croden vs Chelsea Chandler

Chad Anheliger vs Steven Koslow

Katlyn Cerminara vs Mackenzie Stiller

Javad Mahjoub vs Joel Faglier

Julien Leblanc vs Nick Galanti

Tanner Boser vs Jhonata Diniz

Mandel Nallo vs Nate Landwehr

Louis Jourdain vs Timmy Cuamba

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Mike Malott

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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