UFC & Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Project Rock’ Launch First Ever Co-Branded Project Rock x UFC Footwear: Built For Those Who Walk the Walk

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced today that Project Rock, the innovative performance brand created by trailblazing global entertainer and entrepreneur Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has launched its first ever co-branded footwear, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides.

Through innovation, technology and quality, the BSR 2 is a training shoe engineered For Those Who Walk the Walk, providing multiple performance benefits and embodying the philosophy at the heart of Project Rock: Be Humble, Be Hungry and always Be The Hardest Worker in the Room.