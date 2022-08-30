UFC & Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Project Rock’ Launch First Ever Co-Branded Project Rock x UFC Footwear: Built For Those Who Walk the Walk

Athletes
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced today that Project Rock, the innovative performance brand created by trailblazing global entertainer and entrepreneur Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has launched its first ever co-branded footwear, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides.
Through innovation, technology and quality, the BSR 2 is a training shoe engineered For Those Who Walk the Walk, providing multiple performance benefits and embodying the philosophy at the heart of Project Rock: Be Humble, Be Hungry and always Be The Hardest Worker in the Room.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides are the Official Footwear of all UFC athletes and corners.
- The BSR 2 is named after Dwayne Johnson’s iconic phrase: “Blood, Sweat and Respect: The first two you give, the last one you earn.”
- The BSR 2 is offered in unisex sizing and provides stability for strength training, flexibility for HIIT, and cushioning for mobility.
- Project Rock Slides, the go-to style for any post-workout recovery, feature a Charged Cushioning® midsole for ultra-soft support and Michelin® Wild Gripper outsole for unmatched grip and traction.
- The launch features a design language inspired by UFC’s brand colors along with UFC branding that can be found on the tongue tag and insole, celebrating UFC and its monumental partnership with Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock.
The highly touted BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides will be provided to all athletes as part of their official fight kits, beginning at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA in Paris on Saturday, September 3, UFC’s first-ever event in France. Project Rock is proud to partner with UFC in providing the Hardest Workers in the Room the gear that pushes Dwayne Johnson himself to strive for greatness and cement his own legacy.
“The men and women warriors of UFC compete in their iconic Octagon with pride, purpose, passion, intensity and MANA,” said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Legacy is a very important word to me and our Project Rock is proud to deliver training gear to help support and fuel all UFC athletes who seek to establish their own impactful legacy in UFC and beyond.”
“Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned his reputation as the People’s Champion by putting in the work with his own two hands, every day and every night,” said SVP, UFC Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “That desire to put in the work is what bonds fighters, warriors, and champions of all kinds who always find a way to raise the bar.”
Starting September 1, 2022, Co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online at www.underarmour.com and www.dickssportinggoods.com.
