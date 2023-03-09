UFC Donates More Than Six Tons Of Food Items To Social Institutions In Rio

Among the institutions benefited were Instituto Irmãos Nogueira, Usina de Campeões, Nocaute com Cristo, Escola de Lutas José Aldo, Santuário Arquidiocesano do Cristo Redentor, Faixa Preta de Jesus, Rio Inclui, and Instituto Reação.

“One of the pillars of the Faixa Preta de Jesus Institute, besides sports, is providing food to our students,” said Ricardo Cavalcanti, coordinator of the Faixa Preta de Jesus project. “The food received from the campaign went directly to our cafeteria, and has contributed to feed about 680 children, teens, and people of various ages in our training center every week. Social work is much more efficient when you have someone to join hands with to move forward together, and the UFC has been tireless in this.”

UFC 283 Final Results

Part of the donations were secured during the ceremonial weigh-ins, which marked the organization's return to Brazil after almost three years. To watch the event in loco, fans needed to exchange 1 kg of non-perishable food for the ticket.

"The UFC 283 campaign helped the Nocaute com Cristo social project a lot, guaranteeing not only the students, but also families of great financial difficulty identified by the project leaders to get a good basic food basket, providing happiness to their homes,” said Fábio Campos, coordinator of the Nocaute com Cristo project. Bringing current and future athletes closer to an organization of great recognition in the world of sports also demonstrates the importance of contributing to a more giving society.”

UFC 283 served as the 26th event held in Latin America in which UFC produced this initiative. To date, UFC has assisted in the distribution of more than 83 tons of food being donated to local non-profit organizations.

UFC also made donations to institutions from athletes and coaches linked to these organizations. In December 2022, Escola de Lutas José Aldo and the Irmãos Nogueira Institute, led by legends José Aldo, Rogério and Rodrigo Nogueira, received kimonos, training gear and mats.

The other institution that received donations was the Diego Lima Institute, in São Paulo, which received security cameras to keep its facility protected. The coach, founder of the institution, is known for tutoring big names in MMA, such as former lightweight champion Charles "do Bronxs" Oliveira.