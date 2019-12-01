UFC Donates $2,500 To Opportunity Village’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run

“I felt like a reindeer running to the finish line, not necessarily a Santa who sits on the sleigh!” said Matthew Venezuela, Director of Gov’t & Regulatory Affairs, Legal at UFC.

The Annual Las Vegas Santa Run is one of OV’s most important fundraisers, with all proceeds benefitting programs for their clients.

“The Santa Run was truly spectacular! Seeing so many people dressed as Santa in support of Opportunity Village and the community was amazing,” said Angi Brewer, UFC Director of Human Resources.

The non-profit serves nearly 2,000 clients annually with its various programs, including vocational training, community employment, day services, advocacy, arts and social recreation. OV’s goal is to help their clients realize their future career paths, seek independence and grow creative passions.