UFC Donates $2,500 To Opportunity Village’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run
By Hayleigh Hayhurst
• Dec. 20, 2019
On Saturday, December 7, UFC staff members participated in the 15th Annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, presented by Opportunity Village. UFC served as an official sponsor, donating $2,500 to further support the organization.
Opportunity Village (OV) is a local non-profit that serves adults in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities.
“For 15 years, we’ve been honored to host the Great Santa Run in wonderful Downtown Las Vegas in support of adults with disabilities,” said Adam K. Joseph, Vice President of Philanthropy at Opportunity Village. “This truly could not be done without the Southern Nevada community. From our vendors to volunteers to long-time partners, such as UFC, we’re absolutely thrilled with the support and outcome.”
In total, there were 6,644 registered runners representing six countries, including US, Australia, and Canada, dressed in Santa suits. These runners participated in either 5K or 1-Mile races.
“I felt like a reindeer running to the finish line, not necessarily a Santa who sits on the sleigh!” said Matthew Venezuela, Director of Gov’t & Regulatory Affairs, Legal at UFC.
The Annual Las Vegas Santa Run is one of OV’s most important fundraisers, with all proceeds benefitting programs for their clients.
“The Santa Run was truly spectacular! Seeing so many people dressed as Santa in support of Opportunity Village and the community was amazing,” said Angi Brewer, UFC Director of Human Resources.
The non-profit serves nearly 2,000 clients annually with its various programs, including vocational training, community employment, day services, advocacy, arts and social recreation. OV’s goal is to help their clients realize their future career paths, seek independence and grow creative passions.