UFC Donates $10,000 To UNLV Wrestling as Part of Inaugural QUINTET Ultra Event

The donation was presented to the team prior to the event to highlight UFC’s support for amateur athletics and specifically for UNLV’s wrestling program, which competes at the club level and is underfunded compared to the schools’ Division 1 sports programs.

“I think wrestling is the best base for MMA,” said Chad Mendes former UFC featherweight title contender and member of QUINTET Ultra’s WEC team. “I remember being a wrestler in college (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo) and what it's like having to raise the money to go to tournaments by doing car washes to get plane tickets and rent vans. To have that donation is super special and I think it's awesome UFC did that.”