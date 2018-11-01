UFC Donates $10,000 To Relief Efforts In Philippines

"This is what it looks like when people come together,” remarked Pacquiao! “Thank you for your outpouring of love for the people of Mindanao. You are helping impact tens of thousands of lives and we couldn't do it without you."

Named and Founded on behalf of eight-division world champion and future boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, The Manny Pacquiao Foundation seeks to empower communities and individuals through charitable support and a message of hope and change. Pacquiao continues to assist the people of his native Philippines through his foundation and bring awareness via his global social platforms. To learn more and to donate, please visit www.pacquiaofoundation.org.

