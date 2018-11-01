UFC Donates $10,000 To Relief Efforts In Philippines

UFC recently donated $10,000 to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to help relief efforts following three earthquakes that were 6.3 magnitude, 6.5 magnitude, and 6.6 magnitude that hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, December 15.
The first of three earthquakes killed 21 people and injured more than 400 residents of the town of Magsaysay, which is centrally located in the Province of Davao del Sur on Mindanao island. The second earthquake, which measured a magnitude of 6.6, followed later that night. Then the third earthquake, measured a magnitude 6.5 followed the next day. In total, more than 20,000 homes were destroyed, leaving 27,500 residents without shelter. Construction to begin rebuilding last month and will continue until displaced residents have new homes.
Shortly after the second earthquake hit, Pacquiao, currently serving as a Senator of the Philippines, made a public plea via his global social media platforms, asking friends, colleagues, and fans to help assist the rebuilding efforts of towns at the center of the damage.
“Manny Pacquiao is one of the kindest individuals I’ve ever met,” said UFC President Dana White. “He does a lot of great things for the Philippines and we’re happy to help support the recovery efforts through his foundation.”
"There are over 100,000 people who are hurting and have lost everything,” said Pacquiao. “Through our foundation and people around the world, we can put a smile on their faces and help to ease some of that pain."
The aid from fans and charitable organizations around the world has significantly helped rebuilding efforts.
"This is what it looks like when people come together,” remarked Pacquiao! “Thank you for your outpouring of love for the people of Mindanao. You are helping impact tens of thousands of lives and we couldn't do it without you."
Named and Founded on behalf of eight-division world champion and future boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, The Manny Pacquiao Foundation seeks to empower communities and individuals through charitable support and a message of hope and change. Pacquiao continues to assist the people of his native Philippines through his foundation and bring awareness via his global social platforms. To learn more and to donate, please visit www.pacquiaofoundation.org.
