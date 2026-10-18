UFC, Disney+ And ESPN Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Media Rights Agreement In The Philippines

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, said, "UFC is excited to partner with Disney+ in the Philippines, which boasts one of the most passionate and engaged combat sports fanbases in the world. This partnership marks an important milestone as our fans will now be able to enjoy UFC on the leading provider of sports and entertainment in the country."

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Head of ESPN, Asia Pacific, said, "The Philippines is an incredibly important sports market in Asia Pacific, with a deep-rooted passion for combat sports and a fan base that brings tremendous energy to the region's sports culture. As we continue to expand ESPN's presence across APAC, the Philippines plays a key role in that growth. Bringing iconic sports properties like UFC to ESPN on Disney+ allows us to build on that passion, connecting Filipino fans with more of the sports, athletes and stories they love, while strengthening ESPN's position as a leading sports destination across the region."

UFC content will be available via ESPN on Disney+ (disney.ph/disneyplus), the Disney+ app, and through Disney+ distribution partners Globe, GCast/AliPay, and Cignal. Fans can enjoy Disney+ across mobile phones, tablets, laptops and TVs, allowing subscribers to create up to seven profiles, stream on up to four devices concurrently, and download select content on up to 10 mobile devices for viewing anytime, anywhere.