UFC, Disney+ And ESPN Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Media Rights Agreement In The Philippines
Starting October 24 With UFC 333: Vokanovski Vs Evloev, ESPN On Disney+ Philippines Will Broadcast All UFC Events Live, Along With A Curated Slate Of Original Programming
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 19, 2026
Shanghai and Manila - UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with Disney+ and ESPN, today announced a multi-year media rights agreement in which ESPN onDisney+ will become the home of UFC in the Philippines. This strategic alliance reinforces the organization’s commitment to delivering its best-in-class content to fans across key international markets.
Starting this Saturday, October 24 with UFC 333: VOKANOVSKI vs EVLOEV, ESPN on Disney+ Philippines will broadcast all UFC events live, along with a curated slate of original programming, including UFC Countdown, UFC Connected,The Ultimate Fighter, and ROAD TO UFC, the breakout tournament offering Asia-Pacific's top MMA prospects a direct pathway to UFC. UFC 333: VOKANOVSKI vs EVLOEV will be broadcast live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with the prelims beginning at 10pm PHT and the main card at 2am PHT.
Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, said, "UFC is excited to partner with Disney+ in the Philippines, which boasts one of the most passionate and engaged combat sports fanbases in the world. This partnership marks an important milestone as our fans will now be able to enjoy UFC on the leading provider of sports and entertainment in the country."
Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Head of ESPN, Asia Pacific, said, "The Philippines is an incredibly important sports market in Asia Pacific, with a deep-rooted passion for combat sports and a fan base that brings tremendous energy to the region's sports culture. As we continue to expand ESPN's presence across APAC, the Philippines plays a key role in that growth. Bringing iconic sports properties like UFC to ESPN on Disney+ allows us to build on that passion, connecting Filipino fans with more of the sports, athletes and stories they love, while strengthening ESPN's position as a leading sports destination across the region."
UFC content will be available via ESPN on Disney+ (disney.ph/disneyplus), the Disney+ app, and through Disney+ distribution partners Globe, GCast/AliPay, and Cignal. Fans can enjoy Disney+ across mobile phones, tablets, laptops and TVs, allowing subscribers to create up to seven profiles, stream on up to four devices concurrently, and download select content on up to 10 mobile devices for viewing anytime, anywhere.