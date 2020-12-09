UFC, DFNS & Cyril Gane: Fighting for a More Sustainable Future

Now, the UFC has partnered with DFNS to provide an innovative, planet friendly line aimed at changing the way consumers think about care products. Using water-based, biodegradable formulas and an air-powered alternative to traditional aerosol packaging, the new collection offers cleansing and refreshing solutions for MMA uniforms, equipment and accessories.

RELATED: Proving Time For Ciryl Gane

DFNS believes their high-performing products have the ability to drive change by enabling and inspiring sustainable behaviour, and empowering athletes, fans and communities alike to take responsibility for their carbon footprint. Strong proponents of the power sports have to influence and educate, DFNS has partnered with a number of key athletic clubs across the world who are active and instrumental in their communities.