UFC, DFNS & Cyril Gane: Fighting for a More Sustainable Future

DFNS is a footwear and apparel care brand born from an urgent need to reduce the environmental impact of the high-polluting fashion and footwear industry. Their sustainable products refresh, revive, de-wrinkle, waterproof, clean and deodorize, helping consumers defend what really matters—their kicks, their clothes and their carbon footprint.
Now, the UFC has partnered with DFNS to provide an innovative, planet friendly line aimed at changing the way consumers think about care products. Using water-based, biodegradable formulas and an air-powered alternative to traditional aerosol packaging, the new collection offers cleansing and refreshing solutions for MMA uniforms, equipment and accessories.
DFNS believes their high-performing products have the ability to drive change by enabling and inspiring sustainable behaviour, and empowering athletes, fans and communities alike to take responsibility for their carbon footprint. Strong proponents of the power sports have to influence and educate, DFNS has partnered with a number of key athletic clubs across the world who are active and instrumental in their communities.
One such partnership is with the MMA Factory in Paris, owned by Fernand Lopez and home to Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane, a key prospect of the UFC and a fighter recognized for the work he does in and out of the Octagon. After five cancelled fights this year, Gane will face Junior dos Santos in Las Vegas on December 12th at UFC 256.
“I am thrilled to begin this new adventure with DFNS. It's important to me to move forward with ethical brands who match my lifestyle as a fighter. DFNS is a perfect fit who offers solutions in terms of design, function and innovative approach. It's important to me to make sure I work with the best. I am looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with DFNS who share the same values and vision as me.” – Cyril Gane
Gane, the Social Inclusion Ambassador for the Greater Paris Authority is in good company with the MMA Factory, a gym known as a hub for the neighbourhood’s young people. As MMA becomes increasingly recognized and respected as a legitimate sport, gyms like the MMA Factory, fighters like Gane, and brands like DFNS will have a greater opportunity to make a difference to social inclusion and sustainability.
The UFC Powered by DFNS product line will be available soon.
