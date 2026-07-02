UFC Delivers Knockout Results For Sydney

In the main event, Australia’s own Alex Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes to retain the undisputed UFC Featherweight Championship. UFC 325 drew a sold-out crowd of 18,102 and set the Qudos Bank Arena gate revenue record with AUD $14.4M, making it the highest-grossing event at any indoor arena in Australian history and eclipsing the record established by UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 in February 2025. In line with UFC’s previous events and high visitation trends, over 69% of attendees, or approximately 12,550 fans, travelled to Sydney for UFC 325.

“UFC events are unlike anything else – it’s the best show in sports,” said Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President of UFC Australia and New Zealand. “We are thrilled to continue producing world-class events that create amazing fan experiences while delivering industry-leading outcomes for our event partners and the tourism economy.”

UFC 325 supported over 340 local jobs while contributing AUD $16.5M in salaries and wages. In addition, Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid by UFC on ticket sales generated approximately AUD $1.3M, which is distributed among Australian states to fund healthcare, education, justice, welfare, public housing and other essential services.

UFC has delivered three sold-out UFC Numbered Events at Qudos Bank Arena since 2023: UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND in September 2023, UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 in February 2025, and UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES 2 in February this year.

Combined, these events have seen a total economic impact of AUD $189.6M, a direct impact of AUD $70M, and a total of 35,734 out-of-town visitors to Sydney, with out-of-town visitors accounting for an average of 65% of attendees per UFC event.

Australia has consistently demonstrated that it is one of the strongest pound-for-pound UFC markets in the world. In turn, UFC events have continued to deliver outstanding results for the host cities across Australia and produce thrilling, unforgettable moments for Australia’s loyal UFC fans.