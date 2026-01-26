UFC DELIVERS HISTORIC NIGHT IN PARAMOUNT+ DEBUT

At a stage set at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday’s event delivered nonstop action, capped by a thrilling main event. UFC veteran Justin Gaethje earned a unanimous decision over rising U.K. star Paddy Pimblett in a back-and-forth battle already being hailed as a contender for Fight of the Year. The victory earned Gaethje the Interim Lightweight title and set the stage for a potential showdown with reigning, undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

Viewership Highlights*:

*Source: Adobe Analytics and Channel Partner Data

Live Average Minute Audience/Streaming Views (Main Card): 4.96M

4.96M Global HHs: 7.18M [Does not account for co-viewing]

7.18M [Does not account for co-viewing] Peak Concurrent Streams: 5.93M [Does not account for co-viewing]

Social Highlights*:

*Source: Source: Social Content Ratings, 1/24/26, Live, Linear Window; Talkwalker 1/24-1/25/26 #UFC324 vs 12/6-12/7/25 #UFC232; Source: https://trends24.in/, 1/24/26, Worldwide

#1 Most Social event of the night across all Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming totaling 5.5M social interactions for the main event alone. Most Social P+ Exclusive Telecast Ever

totaling 5.5M social interactions for the main event alone. Trended on X: #1 for 6 consecutive hours worldwide

#1 for 6 consecutive hours worldwide Mentions: 186K, up +127% vs UFC 323

In promoting UFC 324, Paramount deployed the full breadth and power of the Paramount Skydance portfolio – dubbed “Paramount One” – to reach audiences in a variety of ways including cross promotion with hit series Landman, CBS integrations, and more.

The UFC offering on Paramount+ in U.S. and Latin America, provides subscribers with access to all marquee Numbered Events without the pay-per-view charge as well as 30 UFC Fight Night events per year, exclusive programs including Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, and behind-the-scenes content designed to enrich the fight-night experience for subscribers

Up Next: This Saturday, Jan. 31, from Sydney, Australia, UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES II streams live with the main card beginning at 9p ET / 6p PT. Fans can follow @ParamountPlus and @ParamountUFC for updates on future events and highlights.

Source: Paramount+ Metrics via Adobe Analytics Data and Distribution Channel Partner Data.

