UFC DELIVERS HISTORIC NIGHT IN PARAMOUNT+ DEBUT

Paramount+ today announced a standout debut for UFC 324 held Saturday, January 24, delivering nearly five million streaming views and over seven million households, the platform’s largest exclusive live event to date. UFC 324 also reached more homes than any other live UFC event in nearly a decade across linear, broadcast and streaming (source: Adobe Analytics and Nielsen Media). With distribution in the U.S. and Latin America, viewers enjoyed seamless access to UFC 324, now made available as part of their Paramount+ subscription without an additional ‘pay-per-view’ cost.
At a stage set at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday’s event delivered nonstop action, capped by a thrilling main event. UFC veteran Justin Gaethje earned a unanimous decision over rising U.K. star Paddy Pimblett in a back-and-forth battle already being hailed as a contender for Fight of the Year. The victory earned Gaethje the Interim Lightweight title and set the stage for a potential showdown with reigning, undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria.
Viewership Highlights*:
*Source: Adobe Analytics and Channel Partner Data
- Live Average Minute Audience/Streaming Views (Main Card): 4.96M
- Global HHs: 7.18M [Does not account for co-viewing]
- Peak Concurrent Streams: 5.93M [Does not account for co-viewing]
Social Highlights*:
*Source: Source: Social Content Ratings, 1/24/26, Live, Linear Window; Talkwalker 1/24-1/25/26 #UFC324 vs 12/6-12/7/25 #UFC232; Source: https://trends24.in/, 1/24/26, Worldwide
- #1 Most Social event of the night across all Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming totaling 5.5M social interactions for the main event alone.
- Most Social P+ Exclusive Telecast Ever
- Trended on X: #1 for 6 consecutive hours worldwide
- Mentions: 186K, up +127% vs UFC 323
In promoting UFC 324, Paramount deployed the full breadth and power of the Paramount Skydance portfolio – dubbed “Paramount One” – to reach audiences in a variety of ways including cross promotion with hit series Landman, CBS integrations, and more.
The UFC offering on Paramount+ in U.S. and Latin America, provides subscribers with access to all marquee Numbered Events without the pay-per-view charge as well as 30 UFC Fight Night events per year, exclusive programs including Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, and behind-the-scenes content designed to enrich the fight-night experience for subscribers
Up Next: This Saturday, Jan. 31, from Sydney, Australia, UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES II streams live with the main card beginning at 9p ET / 6p PT. Fans can follow @ParamountPlus and @ParamountUFC for updates on future events and highlights.
Source: Paramount+ Metrics via Adobe Analytics Data and Distribution Channel Partner Data.
- UFC is available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America (with Fights Nights & Prelims available in Australia)
- Paramount+ has streamed thousands of exclusive live events since its launch – this was its largest.
- UFC 324 reached the largest household audience for a live UFC event in nearly a decade across historic linear and broadcast and now streaming (Source: Adobe Analytics and Nielsen Media).
- UFC is one of the fastest growing sports and UFC Numbered Events were most recently available on ESPN+ with a double paywall and data was not disclosed.
- The multi-year partnership between UFC and Paramount, includes a trove of other shoulder programming as well as historic matches.
- Sports continues to be a very important driver of growth and engagement for Paramount+ with other premier sports leagues, including NFL and UEFA, and the UFC is now a valuable additional offering available to subscribers.
- As is the industry norm, we don’t disclose subscriber data for individual events but suffice to say the first live event exceeded expectations against all major benchmarks.
- Methodology: The data used is Average Minutes Audience or “streaming views” – the standard viewership metric used in TV, streaming and digital media to measure audience engagement over time. It is calculated by total minutes viewed by all viewers divided by total duration of the content in time.
While the Average Minutes Audience/Streaming Views for UFC324 was a record for Paramount+ it’s worth noting that it does not factor in co-viewing which is common for this sport.
- This number is likely to increase marginally as additional partner data becomes available in the coming weeks. Additionally, these reported numbers only include live viewing and does not include time shifted/delayed viewing (ie this is not “Live+Same Day” it is just live viewing).
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett happened live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 24, 2026. Recap: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners