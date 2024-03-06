UFC Delivered Record-Setting $47.7 Million Economic Impact For Miami In 2023

“This study once again proves what we’ve long known—that UFC events are a tremendous tourism draw for the cities that host our events, and they provide a major boost to the local economy,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer. “Miami is a world-class city, and our events put a global spotlight on the best Miami has to offer, as our events are broadcast to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. We’re thrilled to return again to this wonderful city and to Kaseya Center with another action-packed card of thrilling fights.”

”This is the proof that Miami is at the level to host sporting events of national and international interest,” said City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, chairman of the Miami Downtown Development Authority board of directors. “Premier events like UFC 299 generate significant revenue for our local businesses, restaurants, hotels and more, while highlighting everything that makes us special and unique. This event strengthens downtown Miami’s position as one of the largest economic centers in the state of Florida and one of the best locations in the world to host an event of this caliber. We’re excited to welcome the UFC team and fans to experience everything our city has to offer.”

“The fan base and fervor that accompanies UFC events are unparalleled in recent memory,” added President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau David Whitaker. “It is our hope that thousands of fans continue to call on Greater Miami and Miami Beach as future UFC extravaganzas are hosted here.”

In 2023, UFC 287 attracted a sold-out crowd of more than 19,000 fans to Kaseya Center and recorded a gate of $11.9 million, making it the highest-grossing event ever in Kaseya Center history and the 6th highest-grossing event in UFC history. In the main event, Israel Adesanya successfully defeated Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira by second-round knockout, reclaiming the title after his previous loss in 2022. In the co-main event, fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal lost to Gilbert Burns and announced his retirement from the sport, ending a 20-year career.

Attendance at UFC 287 reflected a wide range of ticket buyers, with approximately 68 percent originating from markets outside of the Miami region. When combined with visitor spending within the local community, almost $23.7 million in direct spending was generated to the benefit of the Miami metropolitan area.

An additional $24.0 million in indirect (vendor purchases) and induced (employee spending) impacts created a total of $47.7 million in economic activity throughout the region. Altogether, the event also supported 517 employees and $20.3 million in wages and salaries. Further, tax revenues totaled in excess of $1.4 million sourced to sales, ticket, and pay-per-view taxes. Finally, the event created significant media attention, generating nearly $1.2 billion for Miami across broadcasts, online news, print news and social media sites.

UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 will feature another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action-packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.