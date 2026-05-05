UFC DELIVERED $27 MILLION IN ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR NEWARK IN 2025

UFC 328 represents a tremendous economic opportunity to Newark and the surrounding communities, as demonstrated by a study conducted by research firm Applied Analysis and released today by UFC, which revealed that last year’s event, UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2, generated $27.0 million in economic impact for the Newark metropolitan area.

“These results reinforce the powerful role UFC plays as an economic driver for host cities,” said Lawrence Epstein, Chief Operating Officer, UFC. “From record-breaking attendance to millions in direct visitor spending, this event delivered meaningful impact for local businesses, supported jobs, and brought global visibility to the Newark metropolitan area. We’re grateful to our partners and fans who have made UFC such a great success in the Garden State.”

"Newark has established itself as a premier venue city for UFC worldwide events and we are ready to welcome the world to this year’s championship contest," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "It’s our honor to be able to offer fight fans the full array of Newark’s diverse culture through our cuisine, entertainment and nightlife, shopping and hospitality – and we are privileged to serve as a world class destination for everyone who travels here. We thank UFC for the enormous talent in its rosters, in the ring, and out."

“Prudential Center is proud to welcome UFC back to Newark for another Premium Numbered Event which will be broadcast across the globe on Saturday, May 9,” said Jake Reynolds, President, Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils. “Each UFC event, including last year’s UFC 316, continues to raise the bar for live events, delivering unforgettable moments, generating positive economic impact for our area, and attracting passionate fans worldwide. We look forward to building on New Jersey’s combat sports tradition by hosting another electrifying night here in Newark for UFC 328.”

On June 7, 2025, UFC 316 attracted a sold-out crowd of more than 17,300 attendees to the Prudential Center and recorded a gate of $6.5 million.

In the main event, fans watched as Merab Dvalishvili forced Sean O’Malley to submit, defeating him once again and successfully defending his bantamweight title. In the co-headliner, Kayla Harrison claimed the women’s bantamweight championship with a submission hold against Julianna Peña.

Attendance at UFC 316 reflected a wide range of ticket buyers, with approximately 71% originating from markets outside of New Jersey.

Spectators from nearly every U.S. state attended UFC 316, and among the international fans, Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom were the most frequently represented countries. Nearly 80% of those surveyed said they traveled to New Jersey specifically for UFC 316, and the average visitor spent $1,048 while in New Jersey for UFC 316, almost twice that of the typical visitor to the area.

Total direct spending attributed to the event was $15.1 million, with visitor spending across the Newark metro area reaching more than $13.0 million (and the remainder reflecting UFC operations). After accounting for the ripple effect generated from vendor purchases (indirect impact) and employee spending (induced impact), total economic activity sourced to UFC 316 reached a total of $27.0 million.

As a result, the event supported 179 local employees and $11.0 million in salaries and wages (not including athletes’ purses). An additional combined total of $1.1 million in fiscal (tax) revenue was collected for the benefit of the regional economy, including ticket and pay-per-view taxes paid by UFC and taxes on visitor spending (sales, lodging, etc.). Finally, the event created significant media exposure for the area, with 63.54 billion impressions valued at $655.7 million.

UFC 316 Newark Economic Impact[1]

$27.0 million total economic output

total economic output $11.0 million in salaries and wages paid (not including athletes’ purses)

in salaries and wages paid (not including athletes’ purses) $1.1 million in combined state and local taxes paid by UFC and collected through purchases on visitor spending

in combined state and local taxes paid by UFC and collected through purchases on visitor spending 179 jobs supported in the Newark area

supported in the Newark area 80% of attendees traveled to Newark specifically for UFC 316

of attendees traveled to Newark specifically for UFC 316 71% of attendees came from outside of New Jersey

of attendees came from outside of New Jersey $1,048 spent per visitor in New Jersey for UFC 316, almost twice that of the typical visitor to the area

spent per visitor in New Jersey for UFC 316, almost twice that of the typical visitor to the area $655.7 million total media value generated for the event, which featured global exposure for Newark and Prudential Center

This Saturday, May 9, UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND will feature another must-see card in Prudential Center, as UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev makes the first defense of his title against former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Joshua Van puts his title on the line against rising star and No. 3 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira.

UFC's return to Newark is part of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host UFC's marquee live events. Through these partnerships, UFC is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.

