Decade in Review – 2017

On that UFC 208 card in Barclays Center, the promotion’s newest division crowned its first champion, as Germaine de Randamie outpointed Holly Holm to win the women’s featherweight crown. Also on the card, it was a good night for Brazil, as Anderson Silva, Glover Teixeira, “Jacare” Souza and Wilson Reis all notched wins for the South American MMA hotbed.

In March, Las Vegas hosted its first event of the year, with Tyron Woodley retaining his welterweight title via decision in his UFC 209 rematch against Stephen Thompson.

Following international stops in Fortaleza and London, the Octagon arrived in Buffalo in April, where upstate New York fans saw Daniel Cormier return to submit Anthony Johnson and retain his light heavyweight title. A week later, the Mighty Mouse train kept on rollin’ as flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson added another successful title defense to his record by submitting Wilson Reis.

May saw two more champs keep their belts intact, as Stipe Miocic defeated Junior Dos Santos and Joanna Jedrzejczyk beat Jessica Andrade, and in June, Max Holloway made it official as he stopped Jose Aldo in Rio to become the undisputed featherweight champion of the world.