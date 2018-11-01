Decade in Review – 2015

It was an ambitious undertaking, but when had the UFC ever played it safe? Never, and the 2015 season got off to a spectacular start on January 3, as the MGM Grand Garden Arena played host to the highly-anticipated showdown between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and unbeaten challenger Daniel Cormier. The rivalry between the two had produced a press conference brawl, heated staredowns, and plenty of ill will, but when it came down to the UFC 182 main event, none of that mattered.

All that counted was what happened in the Octagon, and when the dust settled, Jones had his eighth successful title defense, as he won a hard-fought but unanimous decision over Cormier.

And that was just the first event of the year. Before January was even through, Irish sensation Conor McGregor secured a shot at the featherweight title with a thrashing of Dennis Siver in Boston, and Alexander Gustafsson got shocked by Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Stockholm, allowing the resurgent American to leap “The Mauler” and get a crack at Jones’ belt.

The second biggest fight of January though was the UFC 183 main event on January 31 featuring the return of Anderson Silva against Nick Diaz. The five-round bout was often bizarre thanks to Diaz’ taunting, but in the end, Silva had his hand raised once more, thrilling his fans around the world.