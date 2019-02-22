UFC Debuts In Saint Petersburg On April 20th

If this wasn’t enough heavyweight action, Overeem’s former opponent and Russian native, Sergei Pavlovich (12-1; fighting out of Rostov, Russia) is set to face Brazilian Marcelo Golm (6-2; fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) on April 20. Pavlovich will be looking to return to winning ways, in front of a home crowd, but Golm will prove no pushover.

To add to the anticipation of UFC’s return to Russia, in a women’s flyweight bout, American Roxanne Modafferi (23-15; fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) takes on Antonina Shevchenko (7-0; fighting out of Lima, Peru). Shevchenko will be confident of maintaining her unbeaten record following victory over Ji Yeon Kim, with her sister, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, in her corner cheering her on.

Parimatch is once again serving as Presenting Partner of a UFC event in Russia, following last year’s record-setting UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HUNT vs. OLEINIK.

Fans are advised to follow @UFCEurope on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Tickets to UFC FIGHT NIGHT® VOLKOV vs OVEREEM, presented by Parimatch, go on general sale on Friday, March 1, via Kassir.ru. Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early on February 27, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain access on February 28.