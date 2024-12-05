UFC Debut At Intuit Dome Headlined By Two Championship Bouts

UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs. TSARUKYAN 2 takes place Sat., January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs. TSARUKYAN 2 tickets will go on sale Fri., December 6 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wed., December 4 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thurs., December 5 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Makhachev (26-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to reinforce his spot as the best combat sports athlete on the planet. He is currently riding a 13-fight win streak (the longest in UFC lightweight history), which includes victories over Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (twice) and Charles Oliveira. Makhachev now plans to prove that his first win over Tsarukyan was no fluke with another dominant defense of his title.

Tsarukyan (22-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) hopes to make the most of his first title opportunity. Among the most well-rounded athletes on the roster, Tsarukyan was just 22 years old when he made his UFC debut against Makhachev and has since racked up impressive wins over Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Joaquim Silva. He now plans to achieve his dream of becoming UFC champion by dethroning Makhachev in emphatic fashion.

Dominant grappler Dvalishvili (18-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) aims to defend his newly won title in thrilling fashion. Currently on a 10-fight win streak, the longest in UFC bantamweight history, Dvalishvili has showed off his skills in victories over former champions Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan. He now has his sights set on handing Nurmagomedov his first loss with a vintage performance.

Nurmagomedov (18-0, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia) intends to remain undefeated and claim his first UFC championship. Considered to be among the best prospects in the UFC since he joined the promotion in 2021, he has exceeded expectations in stand-out wins over Cory Sandhagen, Bekzat Almakhan and Raoni Barcelos. He now looks to add a win over Dvalishvili to his resume and stake his claim as the best bantamweight in the world.

Additional bouts on the card include: