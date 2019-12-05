 Skip to main content
Results

UFC DC Official Weigh-In Results

They Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales In The US Capital To Make It Official For Saturday
Dec. 5, 2019
ESPN Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT

Main Event: Alistair Overeem (248) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)

Co-Main Event: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Cynthia Calvillo (120.5)*

Stefan Struve (265.3) vs Ben Rothwell (265.2)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.1)

Cody Stamann (135.2) vs Song Yadong (135.2)

Rob Font (135.1) vs Ricky Simon (135.2) 

UFC DC: Rodriguez vs Calvillo Preview
UFC DC: Rodriguez vs Calvillo Preview
MORE UFC DC: Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Rob Font | Bryce Mitchell | Aspen Ladd | Cody Stamann 

ESPN Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT

Thiago Alves (171) vs Tim Means (171)

Billy Quarantillo (145.2) vs Jacob Kilburn (145.3)

Bryce Mitchell (145.2) vs Matt Sayles (148.5)**

Joe Solecki (156) vs Matt Wiman (155.3)

ESPN+ Early Prelims, 5:45pm/2:45pm ETPT

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Mallory Martin (115.5)

Makhmud Muradov (185.3) vs Trevor Smith (185.5)

Catch These Special Early Bouts On ESPN+

 

*Cynthia Calvillo weighed in over the strawweight limit.

**Matt Sayles weighed in over the featherweight limit. Sayles will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent. Bout proceeds as planned.

