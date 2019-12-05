UFC DC Official Weigh-In Results

Main Event: Alistair Overeem (248) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)
Co-Main Event: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Cynthia Calvillo (120.5)*
Stefan Struve (265.3) vs Ben Rothwell (265.2)
Aspen Ladd (136) vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.1)
Cody Stamann (135.2) vs Song Yadong (135.2)
Rob Font (135.1) vs Ricky Simon (135.2)
Thiago Alves (171) vs Tim Means (171)
Billy Quarantillo (145.2) vs Jacob Kilburn (145.3)
Bryce Mitchell (145.2) vs Matt Sayles (148.5)**
Joe Solecki (156) vs Matt Wiman (155.3)
Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Mallory Martin (115.5)
Makhmud Muradov (185.3) vs Trevor Smith (185.5)
*Cynthia Calvillo weighed in over the strawweight limit.
**Matt Sayles weighed in over the featherweight limit. Sayles will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent. Bout proceeds as planned.