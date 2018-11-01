UFC DC: Fight By Fight Preview

Contender Series alums meet in this featherweight clash as Season 3 contract winner Quarantillo locks up with Kilburn, who came up short in his Season 2 scrap with Bobby Moffett.

While the Contender Series has graduated several newcomers into the UFC over the last three summers, Quarantillo is one of the few contract winners who had previous experience competing under the bright lights, having earned his way onto the cast of Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter as a member of Team Faber. Born in Buffalo, New York and based out of Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old veteran was bounced from the competition, but has gone 6-1 since, including his impressive stoppage win over Kamuela Kirk in July that finally secured him a place on the UFC roster.

Avid followers of the summer talent search series might remember Kilburn, though not necessarily for his performance against Moffett. In the pre-fight video package, the ultra-confident Kilburn dropped one of the most memorable lines in the franchise's history, stating, “I'm fighting Bobby Moffett — at least that's what they call him in Arizona. In Tennessee, we call him ‘in trouble.’”

Unfortunately for Kilburn, he was quickly submitted by Moffett, but he's since responded with a pair of finishes, lifting his record to 8-2 and setting him up for this second chance to reach the biggest stage in the sport.

