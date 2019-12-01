UFC DC: Bonus Coverage

Fight Of The Night

Rob Font vs Ricky Simon

In a night packed with exciting finishes, Rob Font and Ricky Simon’s three-round war stood out as the clear front-runner for Fight of the Night. Font and Simon exchanged back and forth early and it continued throughout. Neither were ever in real danger of being finished, but Font was just a bit more active and accurate.

It’s Font’s second consecutive win and third in his last four, including wins over Simon, Sergio Pettis and Thomas Almeida. It’s an impressive resume as Font has solidified himself as an upper echelon fighter among the bantamweights. A high-ranked opponent would be a reasonable request but Font isn’t concerned with that at the moment, as he just wants to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible.