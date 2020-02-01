Court McGee Serves As Keynote Speaker For 7th Black Monday Event

The keynote speaker for the event was UFC welterweight Court McGee. A recovered alcoholic and drug addict, McGee now spends his free time outside of the Octagon actively engaging in anti-drug campaigns to educate teenagers about the dangers of substance abuse. Based in Utah, McGee travels the United States serving as a motivational and keynote speaker addressing teens and young adults through his non-profit organization, The McGee Project.

“It was an honor to serve as the keynote speaker for the 7th Annual Black Monday event,” said McGee. “It’s great to be able to share my personal story with people who may be in recovery or who may be witnessing their loved one’s struggle with addiction. My experience with substance abuse is incredibly powerful and it drives me to be a better husband, father, and overall person. The No Hero In Heroin Foundation is doing an incredible job of delivering its message of hope throughout this community, and last night’s event, with more than 750 people in attendance, is a perfect example of its reach.”

McGee credits his success and recovery to a life changing event in 2006 in which was declared clinically deceased for more than eight minutes following a heroin overdose.

In addition to McGee serving as keynote speaker, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue conducted Overdose Prevention & Narcan Administration training sessions. One of the additional highlights of the evening was the construction of a carnation wall, which was built to remember those who lost their lives to an overdose. The wall was also erected to celebrate those who overcame their addiction and honor those who are still struggling.

Over the last six years, There is no Hero in Heroin has become a leader in the recovery community as well as a vocal advocate for sustainable recovery programs at local, state, and federal levels.

The organization’s long-term objective is to become the very first opioid-specific recovery support provider in the United States. The organization’s banner achievement is the creation of the Clark County School District’s Mission High School in downtown Las Vegas. Mission High School is recognized as the first entirely publicly funded recovery-focused school in the nation.

For more information, please visit www.tinhihlasvegas.info.