UFC Copenhagen: Bonus Coverage

Performances Of The Night

Jared Cannonier

In the first round of the bout, Cannonier faced some adversity, as Hermansson started fast and furious, putting the pressure on Cannonier. But Cannonier did well to avoid major damage and to get out of Hermansson's grasp once the fight hit the canvas.

Then to start the second round "Tha Killa Gorilla" landed an uppercut that sent Hermansson tumbling backward. After that, Cannonier poured on shot after shot, and the referee had no choice but to call the bout.

There is no doubt about it, Jared Cannonier is a middleweight monster. He starched David Branch, took out Anderson Silva in Brazil and beat Jack Hermansson in Denmark. None of those fights are easy, and when you factor in that he finished each of them, it becomes even more clear that Cannonier is a legit player at the top of the division.

UFC Copenhagen was Cannonier's first main event, but it surely won't be his last.