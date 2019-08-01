A UFC Contract Is Great, But Miles Johns Wants Wins

Read off those names again and you’ll see the talent coming out of the Texas gym on a regular basis, with the Contender Series playing a big part in launching those fighters into the UFC. And while the unbeaten (9-0) Johns has been looking for his shot for a while, Saud pulled him back until he was ready to make an immediate impact and get that contract.

“I felt like I was ready for a long time,” Johns admits. “But I am happy with how the timing worked out; it’s all working out perfectly thanks to my coach and thanks to God. I’ve done the hard stuff, I’ve had a lot of fights for LFA, I won the belt for LFA, I fought a lot of tough competition, so I felt like I was ready. And there were times when I felt like I was ready probably two years ago, and my coach was like, ‘No, let’s just do this.’ So I’m happy that it didn’t happen then, because right now is the perfect time. I’m 25 and I’m ready to start getting a couple fights, and then hit my prime on the way to the belt.”

Johns looked ready against Santiago in June as he pounded out a dominant three-round decision over his foe, and now he’ll get the chance to break in his UFC contract with a September bout in Vancouver, BC against Cole Smith. It’s not an easy assignment for his debut, but then again, there are no easy fights in the Octagon, especially at 135 pounds.

“I’m looking at it in an excited way,” Johns said. “There are a lot of prospects out there right now, a lot of things going on in the bantamweight division and it’s exciting. If your dreams don’t scare you a little bit, then I don’t think they’re big enough. So I’m not gonna say that some of it isn’t like, ‘Man, we’ve got some beasts to go up against,’ but I just love competing and when the stakes are higher, I definitely feel like I’m one that rises to the level of my competition. I feel like if something dropped out in the top five and they drop me in, then I’m gonna go in there and perform. But I know that it’s gonna take time and I’m ready to climb up the ladder. I’m grateful for all the fighters in there because to be great, you have to have great competition.”