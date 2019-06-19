UFC CONTINUES CHINA EXPANSION WITH HISTORIC MILESTONES

SHANGHAI and LAS VEGAS – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced a series of historic milestones that will continue to drive the company’s ambitious growth plans in China.

The first milestone marks a culmination of more than a year of planning and construction, as UFC celebrates the grand opening of the UFC Performance Institute® Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility. Nearly three times as large as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, the 93,000 square-foot facility in Shanghai will serve as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region.

UFC will also utilize the building as its headquarters in Asia, housing UFC employees and UFC Performance Institute staff, including experts in the fields of MMA, strength and conditioning, sports science, physical therapy and nutrition. Additional features will include hospitality suites, dining, retail services, and a fan experience area.

The grand opening of UFC Performance Institute Shanghai comes as UFC prepares for a historic live event in China this August that will mark a series of “firsts” for the company.