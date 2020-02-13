UFC Confirms Momentous Dublin Return for August 15
Tickets for UFC Fight Night Dublin go on general sale on Friday, June 26, via Ticketmaster.ie.
Feb. 13, 2020
UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, has today announced that it will make its highly anticipated return to Dublin on Saturday, August 15, at 3Arena. Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® DUBLIN go on general sale on Friday, June 26, via Ticketmaster.ie.
Dublin has played host to a number of historic UFC bouts and local fans will be delighted at the organisation’s return. UFC’s first foray to the iconic city came in 2009 for UFC® 93: FRANKLIN vs. HENDERSON where American light heavyweight Dan “Hendo” Henderson defeated fellow countryman Rich “Ace” Franklin via split decision.
In 2014, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor headlined the main event at UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: McGREGOR vs. BRANDAO where he spectacularly knocked out Diego “DB” Brandao to claim his third straight UFC victory in front of a raucous home crowd, and launched his career to UFC stardom.
UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, David Shaw commented: “We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four-years. With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can’t wait to put on another world class event for our fans there.”
UFC Fight Club members will gain early access to tickets on Wednesday, June 24, and newsletter subscribers on Thursday, June 25. Fans are advised to register their interest for this event via ufc.com/dublin to secure their tickets in advance and to follow @UFCEurope on Twitter for all the latest updates.
