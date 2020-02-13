UFC Confirms Momentous Dublin Return for August 15

Dublin has played host to a number of historic UFC bouts and local fans will be delighted at the organisation’s return. UFC’s first foray to the iconic city came in 2009 for UFC® 93: FRANKLIN vs. HENDERSON where American light heavyweight Dan “Hendo” Henderson defeated fellow countryman Rich “Ace” Franklin via split decision.

In 2014, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor headlined the main event at UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: McGREGOR vs. BRANDAO where he spectacularly knocked out Diego “DB” Brandao to claim his third straight UFC victory in front of a raucous home crowd, and launched his career to UFC stardom.

UFC’s most recent visit to Dublin came in 2015 for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HOLOHAN vs. SMOLKA where Irish fans witnessed Darren “The Gorilla” Till and Nicolas “Sharpshooter” Dalby go head-to-head in a gruelling draw in the Fight of the Night.