UFC COMMENTATORS MEGAN OLIVI, PAUL FELDER, AND MICHAEL BISPING RE-SIGN LONG-TERM EXTENSIONS

Veteran reporter Megan Olivi will continue to provide fighter interviews, features and live reporting during events, a role she has had since 2013. Known for her professionalism, Olivi is a fan-favorite and hosts several additional UFC-related shows including the ‘Becoming A Fighter’ podcast.

“I am proud to have re-signed with the UFC, an organization I have been honored to represent for the past 13 years,” said Olivi. “During that time, I have had the privilege of witnessing and contributing to some of the most groundbreaking moments in the sport’s history. “From a front-row seat, I’ve watched the UFC evolve into the global powerhouse it is today. The roster is filled with exceptional athletes, and telling their stories has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented production team as we help usher in this next era of the UFC. Both personally and professionally, this organization, and everyone connected to it, holds a truly special place in my heart.”

UFC veteran Paul Felder returns as color commentator and desk analyst to provide his high-level experience and commentary to UFC events. Felder has been a valuable contributor since calling his first UFC fight in 2017.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my commentary journey with UFC for years to come,” said Felder. “I started back in 2017 on the very first season of Dana White’s Contender Series while I was still an active fighter. What began as an opportunity has grown into my life’s work and my true passion. I feel incredibly blessed to tell the stories of these athletes and call the action from the best seat in the house. This is the greatest sport in the world, and it’s an honor to be trusted with this role. And I’m just getting started.”

UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping also returns as color commentator and desk analyst, continuing to provide his elite fight IQ and insight to UFC events. Bisping has been a key member of the broadcast team since starting on the desk in 2012. He will also continue to contribute to Dana White’s Contender Series and Power Slap.

“I’m beyond proud and excited to say that I’ve resigned with the UFC to continue my work as a color commentator for the best combat sports promotion on the planet,” said Bisping. “I’m thrilled to be part of the team as we get started in this new Paramount+ era and continue to grow in popularity. When I signed to be on The Ultimate Fighter way back in 2005, I always dreamed of course of being a champion, but also to be a part of the broadcast after my career. This is a role I cherish and take very seriously, but it also allows me to still be involved with the sport that has given me so much.”