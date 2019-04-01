UFC Commentator John Gooden Walking For Mental Health Awareness

Not being able to get the miles in to train the way he wanted to for the April 5-8 journey from Eastbourne to Southampton has been due to good things in the life of Gooden, mainly having a baby in the house and doing more broadcasting work for the UFC, but when you’re an athlete like he is, preparation is always a concern.

“I would have liked to have been doing some formal training,” he laughs. “And it’s hard to train for walking because the only way you can train for a long walk is by taking a long walk. So I’ve been trying to get out in the mornings for half an hour to an hour and just fast walk just to try and get some miles in. But there’s a big difference between doing an hour in the morning and then doing eight hours of walking over the day. So I’m a little nervous about it because I haven’t prepared how I would like to.”

But when the bell tolls on April 5, Gooden will be there and ready to walk, along with his friends Steve McKeown, Chris Smith, Phil Burman and Sarah Brown. It was the idea of McKeown, a renowned psychotherapist and performance coach, to make this journey, and when he called Gooden to gauge his interest in doing it, the timing was key.