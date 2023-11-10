 Skip to main content
UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman walks to the locker rooms after defeating Anderson Silva by TKO in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 168 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Commemorates Veterans Day With Live Event Integrations During UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

A Variety Of Key Integrations During The Broadcast Of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Will Honor The Men And Women Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Serving In The Military.
Nov. 10, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, will commemorate Veteran’s Day with a variety of key integrations during UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA this Saturday, November 11, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.  Special activations designed to honor the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation will include in-broadcast features, social media content across UFC platforms, and a UFC 295 viewing party at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County, Montana.

Attending UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA will be twenty-five veterans courtesy of UFC, as well as military personnel who will walk out with select athletes on the main card.  In addition, UFC commentator Laura Sanko will interview military personnel and veterans for Quick Hits, an exclusive live segment on UFC’s social media channels which features interviews with UFC athletes and talent, personalities, and other special guests.

Additionally, UFC also conducted an international online ticket sweepstakes for UFC 295 in conjunction with partner Anthem Snacks, a SOF combat Veteran Owned and Operated premium Meat Snack Company, with proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Charitable Trust, an organization that provides meaningful and sustainable resources to Green Berets and their families, and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, an organization that raises money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our wounded warriors.

There will also be increased branding of military- and veteran-affiliated partners on the canvas of the world-famous Octagon®, including the Air National Guard, DAV (Disabled American Veterans, a partner of ESPN), Black Rifle Coffee Company, Anthem Snacks, and Origin.

In addition, UFC will make sizable donations across three leading veterans charities, including the HunterSeven Foundation, an organization that leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population, as well as the aforementioned Special Forces Charitable Trust and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

