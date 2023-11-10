UFC Commemorates Veterans Day With Live Event Integrations During UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Attending UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA will be twenty-five veterans courtesy of UFC, as well as military personnel who will walk out with select athletes on the main card. In addition, UFC commentator Laura Sanko will interview military personnel and veterans for Quick Hits, an exclusive live segment on UFC’s social media channels which features interviews with UFC athletes and talent, personalities, and other special guests.

Additionally, UFC also conducted an international online ticket sweepstakes for UFC 295 in conjunction with partner Anthem Snacks, a SOF combat Veteran Owned and Operated premium Meat Snack Company, with proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Charitable Trust, an organization that provides meaningful and sustainable resources to Green Berets and their families, and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, an organization that raises money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our wounded warriors.

There will also be increased branding of military- and veteran-affiliated partners on the canvas of the world-famous Octagon®, including the Air National Guard, DAV (Disabled American Veterans, a partner of ESPN), Black Rifle Coffee Company, Anthem Snacks, and Origin.

In addition, UFC will make sizable donations across three leading veterans charities, including the HunterSeven Foundation, an organization that leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population, as well as the aforementioned Special Forces Charitable Trust and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.