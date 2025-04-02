UFC Collectibles Launches New Max Holloway Signed Memorabilia
Autographed Max Holloway Items Available Now!
Apr. 2, 2025
UFC Collectibles has launched a new collection of memorabilia signed by former UFC Featherweight Champion and current UFC BMF Champion, Max Holloway. The authentic signed collection includes official UFC gloves, Venum Adrenaline jerseys and shorts, replica UFC Legacy Championship belts, photographs of Holloway in action, and a variety of canvas displays from his career highlights, plus much more – making it one of the largest collections to ever land on the memorabilia platform. This launch follows the highly successful campaign in 2024, which saw Holloway products sell out in record time.
A special run of UFC 300 Poster on Canvas displays also headlines the collection – limited to only 5 editions – each boasting a signature from Holloway. It is the first of the Poster on Canvas series to feature autographs from a UFC athlete.
Widely considered as one of the greatest strikers in the history of MMA, the former UFC Featherweight Champion is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in the sport, making it no surprise his memorabilia collection is extremely sought-after.
Head over to UFC Collectibles today and check out the new signed collection, live now!
