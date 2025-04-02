UFC Collectibles Launches New Max Holloway Signed Memorabilia

UFC Collectibles has launched a new collection of memorabilia signed by former UFC Featherweight Champion and current UFC BMF Champion, Max Holloway. The authentic signed collection includes official UFC gloves, Venum Adrenaline jerseys and shorts, replica UFC Legacy Championship belts, photographs of Holloway in action, and a variety of canvas displays from his career highlights, plus much more – making it one of the largest collections to ever land on the memorabilia platform. This launch follows the highly successful campaign in 2024, which saw Holloway products sell out in record time.