UFC Collectibles Launch New “Poster on Canvas” Memorabilia

Six PPV events have been chosen for this new line: UFC 189, UFC 246, UFC 264, UFC 274, UFC 285, and UFC 300 – events which span across a decade of UFC and feature historic moments involving the likes of superstars Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Alex Pereira, Sean O'Malley, Charles Oliveira and many more.

Each Poster on Canvas is a 1:2 scale of the original poster; the canvas from these events is hand-cut at UFC Collectibles’ HQ in the UK and features unique markings (some may even include blood specs from the fights). This means every item within the limited run of ten is essentially a one-of-one item that can never be replicated.