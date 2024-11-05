UFC Collectibles Launch New “Poster on Canvas” Memorabilia

Athletes
UFC fans and collectors will now be able to get their hands on a unique piece of memorabilia that has never been made available before. Created by UFC Collectibles, the “Poster on Canvas” initiative takes famous event poster artworks and prints them directly onto the actual event-used canvas straight from the UFC Octagon.
This creative collectible aims to bring together two exciting elements – the much-adored posters featuring UFC’s top athletes, and the event used canvases that bore witness to legendary battles inside the Octagon.
Six PPV events have been chosen for this new line: UFC 189, UFC 246, UFC 264, UFC 274, UFC 285, and UFC 300 – events which span across a decade of UFC and feature historic moments involving the likes of superstars Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Alex Pereira, Sean O'Malley, Charles Oliveira and many more.
Each Poster on Canvas is a 1:2 scale of the original poster; the canvas from these events is hand-cut at UFC Collectibles’ HQ in the UK and features unique markings (some may even include blood specs from the fights). This means every item within the limited run of ten is essentially a one-of-one item that can never be replicated.
Printed at UFC Collectibles, each Poster on Canvas undergoes the finest manufacturing, with no detailing lost and no authenticity sacrificed in the process. UFC Collectibles (Memento Exclusives) is the trusted source for official UFC memorabilia, offering fans exclusive access to everything from fight worn items to signed pictures, title belts and gloves.
With only 10 editions being made of each of the six Poster on Canvas lines, this is a strictly limited run. Check out Poster on Canvas HERE to secure your piece of UFC history!
