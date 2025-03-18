UFC Collectibles Canvas in Acrylic

UFC fans can own genuine pieces of event canvas, once used within the Octagon during the biggest events. Presented with a refined look, these unmissable acrylic displays offer enthusiasts an enhanced opportunity to admire history.
UFC Collectibles’ new acrylics not only preserve the provenance of each unique canvas piece but also elevate their presentation. Now created with official UFC event artwork and signature style, these acrylics offer fans a striking way to appreciate the canvases while celebrating the moments they represent. With this fresh design, collectors can own a piece of the action while paying tribute to the event in a bold and authentic way.
The Canvas in Acrylic collection is only available at ufccollectibles.com.
Hand-Cut & Perfectly Preserved
The canvas lines the Octagon, setting the stage for the thrilling bouts that unfold on the world’s stage. As each athlete gives their all to claim victory, the canvas not only bears witness to the action but also absorbs the sweat and blood of history in the making.
Following the events, each canvas gets sterilised and is then hand-cut into unique pieces, before being placed within the sleek transparent acrylic, adorned with official UFC branding, allowing you to view and cherish the canvas in all its form.
What Events Are Available?
Fans have a huge selection of these event tributes to choose from and collect. From some of the biggest PPV events, where title fights crown new champions and rising heroes are born, each canvas tells a story. Before each PPV event, new acrylics become available so you can pre-order your piece of history before it’s even happened.
Head to ufccollectibles.com to explore the full collection and shop other pieces of official UFC history only available through UFC Collectibles.