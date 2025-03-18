UFC Collectibles Canvas in Acrylic

UFC Collectibles’ new acrylics not only preserve the provenance of each unique canvas piece but also elevate their presentation. Now created with official UFC event artwork and signature style, these acrylics offer fans a striking way to appreciate the canvases while celebrating the moments they represent. With this fresh design, collectors can own a piece of the action while paying tribute to the event in a bold and authentic way.

The Canvas in Acrylic collection is only available at ufccollectibles.com.