Build, Trade, And Grow A Digital UFC Collection With Fans Worldwide
Nov. 19, 2026
UFC fans worldwide can now download UFC Collect by Topps for freeand build a collection of official UFC digital collectibles. Relaunched by Topps Digital, a division of Fanatics Collectibles, the app brings together UFC's biggest stars, rising contenders, legendary athletes, memorable matchups, and iconic Octagon moments.
Open digital packs across a variety of rarities and designs, complete sets before deadlines to unlock exclusive award collectibles, trade with collectors worldwide, and craft lower-tier cards into rarer variants. Collectors can also progress through themed seasons, complete daily missions, and claim free coins, packs, collectibles, and other bonuses.
The experience also brings fans closer to live UFC action through content inspired by upcoming fight cards, championship bouts, major events, and unforgettable performances, plus Watch Parties for live UFC events. Select sets will feature Hobby Box Challenges with redemption tickets for a chance to earn physical Topps UFC hobby boxes.