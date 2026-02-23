UFC Collaborates With Several Non-Profit Organizations As Part OF UFC 324 Fight Week

On Wednesday, January 21, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeiraspent the afternoon meeting and gifting toys to pediatric patients at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.



“Today was a fun day,” said Pereira. “It’s great to be able to visit kids and bring them joy while they are going through unfortunate circumstances. I’m glad we were able to make them happy, and we’ll bring more toys when we come back.”



Pereira and Teixeira met with patients inside the UFC’s Youth Training Center, taking photos, signing autographs and handing our branded merchandise from Big Shot Pillows and PMI Toys.

“It was a pleasure to host Alex and Glover at Cure 4 The Kids today,” said Annette Logan-Parker, CEO – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “They brought so much joy to our kids today, and we can’t thank them and UFC enough.”