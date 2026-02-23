UFC Collaborates With Several Non-Profit Organizations As Part OF UFC 324 Fight Week

UFC recently collaborated with The Poatan Cares Foundation, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Fighting for the Future Foundation, The Baddy Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Nevada to host a series of community activations as part of fight week for UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT, which took place on Saturday, January 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, January 21, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeiraspent the afternoon meeting and gifting toys to pediatric patients at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.
“Today was a fun day,” said Pereira. “It’s great to be able to visit kids and bring them joy while they are going through unfortunate circumstances. I’m glad we were able to make them happy, and we’ll bring more toys when we come back.”
Pereira and Teixeira met with patients inside the UFC’s Youth Training Center, taking photos, signing autographs and handing our branded merchandise from Big Shot Pillows and PMI Toys.
“It was a pleasure to host Alex and Glover at Cure 4 The Kids today,” said Annette Logan-Parker, CEO – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “They brought so much joy to our kids today, and we can’t thank them and UFC enough.”
Established in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.cure4thekids.org.
On Thursday, January 22, Pereira and Teixeira joined former pro boxer / Zuffa Boxing analyst Skipper Kelp to host a youth training seminar with more than 50 students focusing on fundamental elements of jiu-jitsu at the Meta APEX.
During the event, Pereira and Teixeira led the class through a series of jiu-jitsu movements while educating the group on the importance of education.
“Alex and Glover are natural teachers and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for our students to learn from them,” said Kelp. “Today was truly amazing for our staff and students, and we’re grateful that both legends took the time to serve as guest coaches and mentors.”
Fight Capital Gym serves as the hub for the Fighting for the Future Foundation and is home to UFC’s youth mentoring program in partnership with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation.
Pereira also donated a gift bag of gear, courtesy of UFC brand partner Venum, as well as a “Poatan McFarlane Action Figure” and “Chama Hat” courtesy of The Poatan Cares Foundation. Established in 2024, the mission of The Poatan Cares Foundation is to promote social and sporting work, using sport and education as tools for transformation.
On Friday, January 23, UFC collaborated with Make-A-Wish Nevada and The Baddy Foundation to host several families in attendance for UFC 324. Wish kids and families were able to meet UFC President & CEO Dana White, as well as UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett.
In preparation for UFC 324, which was headlined by Pimblett, the UFC Foundation facilitated a global CSR sweepstakes with four fans winning tickets to attend and see Paddy compete for the lightweight title. The campaign, which received entries from 30 countries around the world, raised $50,000 for Pimblett’s The Baddy Foundation. Established in 2022, The Baddy Foundation focuses on tackling food insecurity and challenging the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, as well as suicide prevention.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
On Saturday, January 24, UFC also held its statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with fans being able to purchase tickets during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. The raffle grossed $79,830, with net funds benefitting local Nevada charities.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 45 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2.6 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 24, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!