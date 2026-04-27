UFC Collaborates With Multiple Non-Profit Organizations To Give Back To The Miami Community As Part Of UFC 327 Fight Week

UFC recently collaborated with Kingdom Martial Arts, Miami Police Athletic League, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to host several community activations as part of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, which took place on Saturday, April 11, at Kaseya Center in Miami.
On Tuesday, April 7, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano and former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes led the afterschool ‘young lions’ Brazilian jiu-jitsu class at Kingdom Martial Arts. Moicano and Moraes taught 30 jiu-jitsu practitioners, ranging from ages 6-12, fundamental elements highlighting stance and motion, body control, and wrestling-based takedowns.
The academy, owned and operated by Moicano and Moraes, provides BJJ, Muay Thai and MMA classes for youth and adults.
“It means a lot for Renato and me to be able to give back to kids via our young lions program,” said Moraes. “We were both kids like this back in Brazil, and youth programming is one of the main reasons that we opened this academy. We want to help shape the next generation, and we’re excited that UFC is now joining us.”
Each student received UFC BJJ t-shirts and gift bags, courtesy of UFC BJJ and SunPass Florida. The UFC Foundation also donated UFC-branded equipment from Spirit Combat Sports to help complete the construction of the academy as a corporate sponsor.
On Wednesday, April 8, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney joined former professional boxers Matthew Attalla and Fareed Samadat BOXR Gym to educate 40 local youth on basic movements associated with foot placement and striking.
The gym, which also serves as the home of several UFC and Zuffa Boxing athletes, is the primary home for the youth fitness and boxing program administrated by the Miami Police Athletic League, with UFC serving as a corporate sponsor.
“The Miami PAL program is really cool, and this program will make a huge impact on these kids,” said McKinney. “All of the programs they provide will make each kid a better person in the long run, and that’s why we’re here, to help make a positive impact!”
At the conclusion of the event, the students received a surprise visit by Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, who spoke to the group on the importance of education and fitness.
Each student received t-shirts, hats, and a variety of school supplies, gifted from McKinney, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing and SunPass Florida. The UFC Foundation also donated $10,000 to Miami Police Athletic League to help further the organization’s mission.
Established in 1995, Miami Police Athletic League annually provides free after-school curriculums, summer academic camps, and athletic programs to more than 1,000 youth in the greater Miami area.
On Thursday, April 9, UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk and former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja spent the day visiting and providing toys to pediatric patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
During the activation, both athletes joined the afternoon arts & crafts class and played board games with some of the patients inside of the hospital’s new Seacrest Studio.
“We have such a great time coming here and now with the new studio, it’s going to be even better,” said Pantoja. “This is one of my highlights every year that UFC comes back to Miami and I can’t wait to come back!”
Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves as South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital’s network includes more than a dozen outpatient centers offering a range of pediatric healthcare services for children of all ages throughout the region.
Jedrzejczyk and Pantoja provided toys from UFC brand partners Paramount Social Impact, Big Shot Pillows, Boss Noggin Hats, PMI Kids World, and replica UFC belts.
On Friday, April 10, UFC President & CEO Dana White met with several members of the Miami Police Department to honor Officer Tyrone Watson, who saved a tourist from drowning after falling into Biscayne Bay. Without hesitation, Officer Watson jumped into the Bay to save the person who was unresponsive and was being submerged deeper by the strong ocean current. Officer Watson kept the tourist afloat for several minutes until Miami Fire Rescue arrived.
Officer Watson received several accommodations from local law enforcement and was named one of UFC’s Community Heroes Award recipients, the first of 2026. The award, chosen and provided by White, honors exceptional military, law enforcement, and first responders who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their communities.
“This is a huge honor and one of the most amazing things that has happened to me,” said Watson. “I’m a huge fan of UFC and boxing, and meeting Dana and several athletes was special. Thank you UFC.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.