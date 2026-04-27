UFC Collaborates With Multiple Non-Profit Organizations To Give Back To The Miami Community As Part Of UFC 327 Fight Week

“It means a lot for Renato and me to be able to give back to kids via our young lions program,” said Moraes. “We were both kids like this back in Brazil, and youth programming is one of the main reasons that we opened this academy. We want to help shape the next generation, and we’re excited that UFC is now joining us.”

Each student received UFC BJJ t-shirts and gift bags, courtesy of UFC BJJ and SunPass Florida. The UFC Foundation also donated UFC-branded equipment from Spirit Combat Sports to help complete the construction of the academy as a corporate sponsor.



On Wednesday, April 8, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney joined former professional boxers Matthew Attalla and Fareed Samadat BOXR Gym to educate 40 local youth on basic movements associated with foot placement and striking.