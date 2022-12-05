UFC Collaborates With Special Olympics

As a sports brand, UFC passionately recognizes Special Olympics’ worldwide commitment, Special Olympics East Asia’s continuous dedication in the region, and its program’s profound impact at the community level in China. In recognition of the performances of Special Olympics athletes in China, UFC presented the ‘UFC Performance Institute Tour’ as an introduction to the UFC Performance InstituteÒ in Shanghai (UFC PI) along with a personal training session.

The ‘UFC Performance Institute Tour' was a full exploration of the UFC PI, China’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center, which serves as the Chinese Olympic Committee's Official High Performance Training Center. The UFC PI provides athletes with a comprehensive portfolio of services, including, world-class coaching; performance standards diagnostics; and comprehensive medical and manual therapy services for maintenance, injury prevention, and rehabilitation.

Order UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

As part of this initiative, UFC made a RMB100,000 donation to the Shanghai Charity Foundation which has continually supported Special Olympics ongoing efforts in public welfare activities in China. Sharing a similar vision, UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For additional information, please visit www.UFC.com/foundation.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "UFC is proud to be working with Special Olympics athletes in offering an introduction to the world-renowned UFC Performance Institute. As an organization, our goal is to support and showcase the transformative power of sports."