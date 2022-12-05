UFC Collaborates With Special Olympics

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, today announced a collaboration to support Special Olympics, a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports. The 'UFC Performance Institute Tour' took place on November 12 at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai which included a donation ceremony and a training session with the Special Olympics athletes.
As a sports brand, UFC passionately recognizes Special Olympics’ worldwide commitment, Special Olympics East Asia’s continuous dedication in the region, and its program’s profound impact at the community level in China. In recognition of the performances of Special Olympics athletes in China, UFC presented the ‘UFC Performance Institute Tour’ as an introduction to the UFC Performance InstituteÒ in Shanghai (UFC PI) along with a personal training session.
The ‘UFC Performance Institute Tour' was a full exploration of the UFC PI, China’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center, which serves as the Chinese Olympic Committee's Official High Performance Training Center. The UFC PI provides athletes with a comprehensive portfolio of services, including, world-class coaching; performance standards diagnostics; and comprehensive medical and manual therapy services for maintenance, injury prevention, and rehabilitation.
As part of this initiative, UFC made a RMB100,000 donation to the Shanghai Charity Foundation which has continually supported Special Olympics ongoing efforts in public welfare activities in China. Sharing a similar vision, UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For additional information, please visit www.UFC.com/foundation.
Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "UFC is proud to be working with Special Olympics athletes in offering an introduction to the world-renowned UFC Performance Institute. As an organization, our goal is to support and showcase the transformative power of sports."
Freda Fung, Regional President & Managing Director, East Asia, said, “As the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics transforms lives through the joy of sport, every day, everywhere. We are so glad to welcome such partners with strong social responsibility like UFC to join us in spreading the message that people with intellectual disabilities can and will be champions when given the opportunity.”
Sum Huang, CEO of Endeavor China, said, "Following the appointment of Endeavor athletes Li Na as Special Olympics Global Ambassador and Su Yiming as Special Olympics East Asia Ambassador, Endeavor embraces another collaboration with Special Olympics via this UFC partnership. We will continue to work together to promote the development of Special Olympics by fostering the integration of top Chinese athletes, connecting top international sports IPs with Special Olympics athletes, and building an atmosphere of 'acceptance, equality and respect' for people with intellectual disabilities."